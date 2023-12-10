Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Purchased by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 115.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the quarter. Clean Harbors accounts for 1.1% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,941,000 after purchasing an additional 87,183 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,248,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,036,000 after purchasing an additional 51,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 997,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,008,000 after buying an additional 88,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLH traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.31. The company had a trading volume of 230,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,160. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $178.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,511 shares of company stock worth $6,008,907 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

