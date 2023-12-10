Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Purchased by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Shake Shack makes up approximately 1.1% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 44.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,580,000 after acquiring an additional 395,760 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.06.

Shake Shack Price Performance

SHAK stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.98. 621,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,389. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,524.88 and a beta of 1.70. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.58.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $276.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.96 million. Research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.