Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Purchased by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. BOX makes up approximately 1.0% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BOX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,967,000 after purchasing an additional 48,626 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 2.0% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 5,099,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,835,000 after acquiring an additional 101,030 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the second quarter valued at about $105,797,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in BOX by 4.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,537,000 after acquiring an additional 158,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,174,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,257,000 after purchasing an additional 123,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on BOX shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

BOX stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.99. 2,827,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.45. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.37 million. BOX had a net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,864,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $336,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,507,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,005,430.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,653 shares in the company, valued at $78,864,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,270. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

