Capital Impact Advisors LLC Buys 1,059 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Bloomin’ Brands comprises approximately 1.0% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 23.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,377,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,992,000 after purchasing an additional 455,833 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at $420,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 53.2% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 62,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period.

BLMN traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.56. 659,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,317. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.40. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

BLMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

