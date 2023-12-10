Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Acquired by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Schrödinger accounts for 0.9% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,438,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,567,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schrödinger by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,362,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,867,000 after acquiring an additional 885,190 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 1,463.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after acquiring an additional 870,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,994,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after acquiring an additional 803,310 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SDGR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

Schrödinger stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,410. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.58. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $59.24.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $42.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.02 million. Schrödinger had a net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

