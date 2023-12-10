3,507 Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Acquired by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,125,093,000 after buying an additional 344,724 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 47.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,781,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $846,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,875,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,074,000 after purchasing an additional 80,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,758,000 after purchasing an additional 47,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 664,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total transaction of $1,333,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,131,931.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total transaction of $1,333,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,131,931.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,901,704. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on UTHR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.88.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.65. The stock had a trading volume of 210,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,800. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.55 and its 200-day moving average is $227.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $204.44 and a one year high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.82 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

