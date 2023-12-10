Capital Impact Advisors LLC Acquires 1,797 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. PubMatic accounts for about 0.9% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of PubMatic worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in PubMatic by 135.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the second quarter worth $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in PubMatic by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. 39.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 8,805 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $104,163.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,219.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 17,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $211,495.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,982.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 8,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $104,163.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,219.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,271 shares of company stock worth $1,387,463. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

PubMatic stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.11. 815,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,642. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $868.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 570.33 and a beta of 1.40. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $63.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.46 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

