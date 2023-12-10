Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 1,245 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Insperity by 2,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Insperity by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Insperity by 573.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Insperity by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Insperity during the first quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of Insperity stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $117.25. The stock had a trading volume of 329,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,437. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.56 and a twelve month high of $131.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.73.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.58. Insperity had a return on equity of 177.45% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 46.25%.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total transaction of $400,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,143. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 3,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total value of $400,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,143. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $1,798,581.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,650 shares in the company, valued at $51,895,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,886 shares of company stock worth $4,097,872 in the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

