Capital Impact Advisors LLC Buys 8,039 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VET. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 357,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 33.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 68,688 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,703,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,232,000 after acquiring an additional 20,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 307,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 54,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VET traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $11.37. 1,037,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,888. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $18.28.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 40.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.12 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Vermilion Energy Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

