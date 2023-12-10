Capital Impact Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,143 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $101,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.73.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,220. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.63. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $102.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

