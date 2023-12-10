Capital Impact Advisors LLC Acquires 5,252 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,811,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,846,000 after purchasing an additional 100,357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,145,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,325,000 after buying an additional 76,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after buying an additional 900,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,909,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,913,000 after acquiring an additional 89,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,835,000 after acquiring an additional 117,633 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.15.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ARWR stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 913,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,610. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.78. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.94.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,550 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $40,811.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,256.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $567,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $40,811.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,734 shares in the company, valued at $572,256.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,465. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.