CTF Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

CTF Capital Management LP reduced its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,516 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 135,084 shares during the period. UBS Group accounts for about 0.6% of CTF Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CTF Capital Management LP’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 17,021.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 53.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 839.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group Price Performance

NYSE:UBS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,540,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,398. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

