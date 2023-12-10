Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $710,000 Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,419,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,983,000 after purchasing an additional 566,205 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,717,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,177,000 after purchasing an additional 749,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,432,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,300,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,063,000 after buying an additional 406,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,322,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.87. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GPK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

