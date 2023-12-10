Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 599 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC reduced its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KNSL traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $330.73. The stock had a trading volume of 187,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,832. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.88. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.90 and a fifty-two week high of $457.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.74.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total transaction of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total transaction of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $160,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,303,500. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.14.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

