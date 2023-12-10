Capital Impact Advisors LLC Buys 2,909 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Eventbrite worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 126.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Eventbrite by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 18,765.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Eventbrite by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BWS Financial started coverage on Eventbrite in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eventbrite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Eventbrite Stock Performance

EB traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $7.80. 1,730,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,663. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.84 million, a PE ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 2.43. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $11.90.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.06 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite Profile

(Free Report)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.