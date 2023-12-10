Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $592,000 Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Ambarella by 73.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 53.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMBA traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.82. 1,412,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,116. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.66. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a negative net margin of 46.45%. The business had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $473,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,274 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $187,600.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,497 shares in the company, valued at $4,440,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $473,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,632 shares of company stock worth $1,080,282. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ambarella from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.59.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

