Capital Impact Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 502.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $66,076.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $66,076.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 4,500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $233,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,447.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,709 shares of company stock valued at $493,092. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pegasystems Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ PEGA traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $52.43. The stock had a trading volume of 356,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.79. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $59.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. Pegasystems had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $334.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.49%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

See Also

