Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Bought by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1,243.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 572,539 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 472,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,901,000 after purchasing an additional 262,652 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth about $25,846,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 364.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,754,000 after buying an additional 118,416 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 52.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,394,000 after buying an additional 91,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:WIRE traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $191.93. 176,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,117. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.21. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $206.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.27.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $636.99 million during the quarter. Encore Wire had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WIRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

