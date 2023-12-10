Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Sold by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $848,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,675,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $12,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 64,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.47 per share, with a total value of $12,128,044.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,667,104 shares in the company, valued at $314,199,090.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 64,350 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.47 per share, for a total transaction of $12,128,044.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,667,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,199,090.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $393,966.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,268.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 144,908 shares of company stock worth $25,576,570 in the last three months. 23.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL traded down $27.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.32. 1,003,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of -0.42. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.21 and a 12 month high of $322.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.14 and a 200-day moving average of $192.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.90) by ($0.44). On average, equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.32 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDGL shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.09.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

