Corsair Capital Management L.P. Decreases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. cut its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 3.3% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.78.
Insider Transactions at S&P Global
In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $415.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,331. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $383.82 and a 200-day moving average of $387.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $131.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $428.65.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
