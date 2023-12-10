Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Lowers Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 29.6% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,666,000 after purchasing an additional 274,371 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,408,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,637,256. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.95 and its 200-day moving average is $65.56. The company has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

