Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Position Boosted by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,433 shares during the period. Guardant Health accounts for approximately 0.8% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Guardant Health worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 64.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,995,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Guardant Health by 35.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the second quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

NASDAQ GH opened at $25.74 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.63.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.20. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 80.69% and a negative return on equity of 322.25%. The company had revenue of $143.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $152,946.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,268.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,025 shares of company stock worth $224,834. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

