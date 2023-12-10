PDT Partners LLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the quarter. MongoDB accounts for about 0.6% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $4,299,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $337,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $2,131,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in MongoDB by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on MongoDB from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.44.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB opened at $381.79 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.59 and a 12-month high of $442.84. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $371.27 and a 200-day moving average of $373.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 134,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $43,844,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,357,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 134,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $43,844,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,357,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total value of $177,368.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,511 shares of company stock valued at $108,766,329 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

