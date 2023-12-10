PDT Partners LLC Grows Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,673 shares during the quarter. Samsara comprises about 0.7% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Samsara by 90,983.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,374,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,322,000 after buying an additional 45,324,482 shares in the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,366 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,419,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,318,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,500 shares in the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Samsara alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

Samsara Stock Performance

Samsara stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 73,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $1,960,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,484,574. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $2,752,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,083,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,026,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 73,474 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $1,960,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,484,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,065,519 shares of company stock worth $53,539,285. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Samsara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.