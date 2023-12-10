PDT Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,586 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. Credicorp makes up about 0.7% of PDT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Credicorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Credicorp from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.20 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.30.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $124.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.42 and a 1-year high of $160.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.48.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The bank reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

