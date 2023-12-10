New Republic Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after buying an additional 5,858,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,282,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,288,000 after buying an additional 2,301,602 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14,160.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 561,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,508,000 after buying an additional 558,050 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,512,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,019,000 after buying an additional 411,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,516,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,306,000 after buying an additional 395,841 shares in the last quarter.

VTWO stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.39 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

