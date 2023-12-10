New Republic Capital LLC Buys New Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,491,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,231,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,833,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,476,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,633 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,697,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,203,608,000 after purchasing an additional 990,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $154.42 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.19.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

