Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Buys 89,916 Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,195,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,916 shares during the period. SmartRent accounts for 2.6% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned 1.60% of SmartRent worth $12,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACK Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SmartRent in the first quarter worth about $15,058,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SmartRent by 54.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,499,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779,264 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SmartRent by 128.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SmartRent by 794.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,677,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SmartRent by 559.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,016,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 862,254 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMRT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SmartRent from $3.40 to $3.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of SmartRent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Strohm acquired 41,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $117,274.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,298.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SMRT stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. SmartRent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.52 million, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.08.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 24.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

