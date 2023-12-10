New Republic Capital LLC Makes New $700,000 Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,330,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,336,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,988,000 after purchasing an additional 737,693 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,212,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,395,000 after purchasing an additional 212,456 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,174,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,817,000 after purchasing an additional 669,847 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,286,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,809 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average of $44.51. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.1426 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

