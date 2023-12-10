New Republic Capital LLC Buys Shares of 9,478 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,695 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $98.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $83.59 and a twelve month high of $99.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.97.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

