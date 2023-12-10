New Republic Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 40,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 67.0% in the second quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 228,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,848,000 after purchasing an additional 76,022 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $186.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.85 and a 200 day moving average of $181.86. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

