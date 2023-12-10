8,045 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Bought by New Republic Capital LLC

New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.
iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $100.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.53 and its 200-day moving average is $100.08. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $107.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.
iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile
The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
