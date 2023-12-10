SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications accounts for approximately 1.5% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 280.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,978.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total value of $117,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,674.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,019 shares of company stock valued at $33,246,669. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $244.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.59. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $185.23 and a one year high of $312.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 74.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.59.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

