Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Purchases 63,070 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 74.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,070 shares during the period. Prologis makes up about 3.8% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $18,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in Prologis by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in Prologis by 3.8% in the second quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 4.4% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $119.85 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.45 and its 200 day moving average is $117.51. The firm has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

