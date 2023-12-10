Cynosure Management LLC Takes $338,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cynosure Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.82 and a 12 month high of $80.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.01 and its 200 day moving average is $74.97.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.