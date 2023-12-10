3,280 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by Cynosure Management LLC

Cynosure Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.11 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.98.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.