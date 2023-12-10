Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,254 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $20,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,879,000 after purchasing an additional 37,072 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,254,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,351,000 after purchasing an additional 213,949 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,008,000 after purchasing an additional 191,869 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,418,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,427,000 after purchasing an additional 40,064 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,968,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,819,000 after purchasing an additional 17,485 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $90.88 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $75.09 and a 52-week high of $90.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.36 and a 200 day moving average of $86.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

