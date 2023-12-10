Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $94.39 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.56.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Duke Energy

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.