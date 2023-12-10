Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1,080.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,107 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $12,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $195.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $96.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.05 and a 200 day moving average of $189.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.86 and a 12-month high of $201.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

