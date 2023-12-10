Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $14.31 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,174 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $14,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 224,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 87,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 16,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average is $50.54.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.