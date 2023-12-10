Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 23,770 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,770 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $15,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $921,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 311,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 786.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS DFIS opened at $22.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $697.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.53.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

