FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Bought by Cobalt Capital Management Inc.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,638 shares during the quarter. FTAI Aviation comprises approximately 2.7% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $7,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 291.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,706,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,674 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 16.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,998,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,594,000 after purchasing an additional 572,670 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 5.1% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,215,000 after purchasing an additional 169,577 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 131.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,627,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,515 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,478,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,302,000 after acquiring an additional 96,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 2.8 %

FTAI traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,379. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.74. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $43.91.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 218.04%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

