Terra Trading Up 32.3% This Week (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 10th. In the last week, Terra has traded 32.3% higher against the dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for $1.13 or 0.00002574 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $677.66 million and approximately $319.62 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000760 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001024 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.
Terra Coin Profile
Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 600,969,160 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money.
Buying and Selling Terra
