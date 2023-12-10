Stratis Price Tops $1.13 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Stratis has a total market cap of $175.80 million and approximately $30.30 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00002571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stratis has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,354.38 or 0.05375268 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00081067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00023863 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00014934 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00012216 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 156,138,695 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.