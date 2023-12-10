Tezos Price Tops $0.96 on Major Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00002187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tezos has traded up 12% against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $922.20 million and approximately $26.46 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002574 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001638 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001024 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 983,890,025 coins and its circulating supply is 962,912,235 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.