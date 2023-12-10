Capital Impact Advisors LLC Buys 781 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Phreesia by 154.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Phreesia by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Phreesia by 85.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Phreesia from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.31.

In other Phreesia news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 6,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $133,328.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,245,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,329,218.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $32,738.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 745,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,388,734.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 6,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $133,328.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,329,218.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,610 shares of company stock valued at $567,877. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Phreesia stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.04. 836,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,913. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.02. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $23.97.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 54.28% and a negative net margin of 42.70%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

