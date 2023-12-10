Camber Capital Management LP Has $35.99 Million Holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Replimune Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Camber Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Camber Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.63% of Replimune Group worth $35,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 96.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,904,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,810 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Replimune Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,064,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,761,000 after buying an additional 893,573 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,143,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,846,000 after acquiring an additional 620,407 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Replimune Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,966,000 after acquiring an additional 611,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 90.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,233,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,635,000 after acquiring an additional 586,336 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.29. 1,701,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,735. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.69.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REPL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Replimune Group from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In other news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,358 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $107,213.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,354.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $107,213.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,354.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $79,857.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,836.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

