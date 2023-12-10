Capital Impact Advisors LLC Grows Position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,006,000 after purchasing an additional 168,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 885,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 298,617 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 985.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 565,276 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,976,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Arhaus by 28.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 597,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 132,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 4,446,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $37,307,469.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,277,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,008,585.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

Arhaus Trading Down 0.7 %

ARHS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.37. 641,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,004. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. Arhaus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 2.34.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Arhaus had a return on equity of 54.19% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $326.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.20 million. Analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Stories

