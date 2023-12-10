Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $469,000 Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

Shares of SIG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,484. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.80. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $98.27. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.10.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.14%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total value of $748,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 997,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,670,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total transaction of $748,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 997,740 shares in the company, valued at $74,670,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $473,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,203.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,760 shares of company stock valued at $7,076,314. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

