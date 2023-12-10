Camber Capital Management LP Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Camber Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500,000 shares during the period. Sanofi makes up 7.0% of Camber Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Camber Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $215,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after acquiring an additional 105,046 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 45.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.32. 1,334,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,915. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.54. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $57.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. Research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

